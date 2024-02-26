Everton's drawn-out points deduction appeal has turned the relegation battle into a circus - the Premier League's integrity risks being ruined if farcical process isn't fixed fast

Sean Dyche's side have pulled clear of the drop zone after Monday's news that the club's points deduction has been reduced from 10 to six

In April of last year, a journalist complimented Roma coach Jose Mourinho on his team's rise to third in the Serie A standings - but before he could finish his question, the Portuguese interjected."Are we third in the table? Are we sure that Juve don't have 59 points?" Mourinho asked during a post-match interview on DAZN, making a very pointed reference to the fact that Juve were appealing against their 15-point deduction for financial irregularities. He added disdainfully, "We are in Italy..."

However, England now has its own very serious issues with the integrity of its top flight that are making a mockery the Premier League's claim to be the best in the world.