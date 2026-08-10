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Everton and Crystal Palace agree swap deal involving Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson
Premier League rivals exchange wingers
According to BBC Sport, Everton and Palace have agreed a swap deal involving McNeil and Wales international attacker Johnson. Both players are scheduled to undergo medicals on Monday before completing four-year contracts with their respective new clubs. McNeil's move to Selhurst Park revives a deal after a £20m loan-to-buy transfer collapsed at the final minute on deadline day in February due to paperwork issues.
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Partner criticises transfer ordeal
The collapse of McNeil's move to South London on deadline day back in February triggered deep disappointment from the player's camp following the administrative confusion at the time.
An emotional social media post from McNeil's partner, Megan Sharpley, back in February heavily criticised the treatment the winger experienced: "We live in a world where everyone is aware of how big a problem mental health is. So, in football, why do we find it acceptable because these young men are on a lot of money and that's OK to mess and toy with their mental health and that it's just part of the job?
"To have something promised to you, to have been dragged along on an emotional rollercoaster and to be toyed with until the final minute. For that to be torn away from you at the last second with absolutely no explanation has hurt more than I can say."
Attackers seek fresh starts
Johnson arrived at Palace in a £35m deal from Tottenham Hotspur in January after scoring the winning goal in the 2025 Europa League final but failed to score in 26 appearances for the Eagles. On the other hand, McNeil registered 15 goals in 128 games for Everton since signing for £20m from Burnley in 2022. Palace won the Conference League last season to secure a Europa League spot, while Everton finished 13th in the table.
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Opening clash tests newcomers
Both clubs are now racing against time to finalise registration paperwork so both players can feature on the opening weekend. Intriguingly, the Premier League fixture list pits Everton and Palace directly against each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, August 22. This opening-day test will provide an instant proving ground for both McNeil and Johnson against their former clubs.
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