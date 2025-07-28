Euro 2025 winners and losers: From England's triumphant Lionesses and Germany's inspiring Ann-Katrin Berger to more major tournament woe for the Netherlands and Norway

Sarina Wiegman's side successfully defender their crown after a drama-filled month of action in Switzerland

And so another enthralling, dramatic and record-breaking European Championship goes into the history books. Switzerland proved to be an outstanding host for the 2025 edition of the tournament, which ended on Sunday when England beat Spain on penalties to retain their title. It was fitting that extra-time and a shootout was necessary to elect this year's champion, too, as more games were decided in that fashion at Euro 2025 than at any previous instalment. That sums up well how dramatic the last few weeks have been.

There were plenty more records smashed, too. More goals were scored than ever before, attendances across the tournament soared to entirely new heights and the biggest comeback in a knockout tie was achieved when England came from 2-0 down with 11 minutes to play to beat Sweden in the quarter-finals.

As the Lionesses' continue their celebrations, the surprise packages head home to receive their plaudits and others ponder just what went wrong for them, there is going to be plenty of time to look back on a remarkable month of football. So, let's start, as GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Euro 2025...