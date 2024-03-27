Euro 2024 Power Rankings: Resurgent Germany storm up the standings but England and Scotland both fall

GOAL rates all 24 teams travelling to Germany this summer, from heavily-fancied France and England to surprise qualifiers Georgia and Albania

The qualifying rounds for Euro 2024 are finally done and dusted, with Poland, Ukraine and Georgia progressing via the play-offs on Tuesday night. Consequently, we now know the identity of all 24 teams that will be competing in Germany this summer - and it's fair to say that some nations secured their spots in more impressive fashion than others.

France looked formidable during the qualifiers, England proved that they definitely have the talent to end their wait for a first major trophy since 1966, while Portugal are absolutely flying under new coach Roberto Martinez. Obviously, Spain and Belgium will also fancy their chances, given the quality at their disposal, but what about the hosts? Germany are showing timely signs of revival under new boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Below, GOAL ranks and rates the top contenders to triumph at Euro 2024, which gets underway on June 14 in Munich...

Article continues below

Previous update: December 2, 2023.