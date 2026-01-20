Getty/GOAL
Ethan Nwaneri set to link up with Mason Greenwood at Marseille after Arsenal starlet holds 'positive' transfer talks with Roberto De Zerbi
No purchase option: Terms of Nwaneri loan
The Athletic claims that Marseille are “working on a deal” for Nwaneri that would see him spend the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign at Stade Velodrome. They point out that “nothing is agreed yet but any arrangement would include a fee that is changeable, depending on appearances”.
It is reported that there would be no purchase option in any loan agreement, with Arsenal eager to ensure that they remain the ones to benefit from Nwaneri’s undoubted potential on a long-term basis - with there still high hopes for another exciting academy graduate in north London.
Alternative options: Interest shown from across Europe
Marseille are not the only side to have expressed interest in Nwaneri, with the teenage forward attracting admiring glances from across Europe. Several clubs are said to have asked about a permanent transfer, which “Arsenal will not allow”.
The Gunners are intrigued by the proposal tabled by Marseille, as a deal there stands to benefit all parties. It is said that “head coach Roberto De Zerbi has held positive talks with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Nwaneri”. The Athletic adds that “the Italian and his style of play are a prominent factor in the Ligue 1 side being favoured by their Premier League counterparts”.
Limited game time for Arsenal record breaker
It is reported that “a decision from the England Under-21 attacking midfielder is expected shortly”. Nwaneri is eager to ensure that he picks a landing spot that will see him get plenty of minutes on the field.
He made history with Arsenal when making his senior debut in September 2022, becoming the club’s youngest debutant in the Premier League as he took to the field as a substitute against Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days. Big things were being predicted at that stage.
Nwaneri made 37 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions last season and appeared to have cemented a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans. He has, however, been restricted to 12 outings this term and has not figured at all in the Premier League since November 23.
Competition for places at Arsenal
Arsenal bolstered their attacking ranks in the summer of 2025 when acquiring England internationals Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. They are blocking Nwaneri’s path, alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.
He is yet to start a top-flight fixture this season, with just one goal being added to his senior tally - having found the target on nine occasions in the 2024-25 campaign. Nwaneri benefited from injuries to Saka and Martin Odegaard last term, as he operated in central midfield and on the right wing.
Just 515 minutes of game time have been taken in during the 2025-26 season, with Arteta leaving the youngster out of his last four matchday squads. A change of scenery is clearly required if the England U21 international is to continue his development.
Nwaneri must prioritise minutes over medals
Nwaneri does form part of a Premier League title-chasing squad at the Emirates, with Arsenal still in the hunt for major honours across four competitions at home and abroad, but needs to focus on his own game for now and worry about medal collecting later.
Marseille can offer him Champions League football alongside the likes of Greenwood and Aubameyang, while Angel Gomes is another England hopeful on the books at Stade Velodrome.
There is still plenty of time to get a deal done before the winter deadline passes, with Arsenal willing to let Nwaneri leave. They will hope to see him returned to them with confidence restored as he pushes for a more regular role under Arteta in the 2026-27 campaign.
