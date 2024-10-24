Eclipsing Neymar, Brazil debut & finding his edge: Wonderkid Estevao Willian already looks primed to become a Chelsea star

The Brazilian will complete his £56 million ($73m) move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after a record-breaking year at Palmeiras

When it comes to pre-agreed transfers, there is always the risk that things could go awry in the intervening period - goals drying up, injuries, form falling off a cliff, etcetera. For now, at least, that is certainly not the case for Estevao Willian.

The Brazilian will be heading to Chelsea next summer, after the Blues saw off some serious competition to sign the prodigious Palmeiras attacker in June for a massive £56 million ($73m). For the time being, it looks like an investment that will be handsomely rewarded.

Still six months shy of his 18th birthday and the point where he can legally join up with his new club, Estevao has dazzled in Brazil in the 2024 season; blessed with generational dribbling ability, vision and an eye for goal, he has already made history and will have more in his sights.

“My biggest dream is to be the best player in the world," he said this month. "That’s my dream. One day I’ll be among the best. But I’m not going to promise or project that I’ll achieve this in a few years. It’ll come naturally."

Chelsea, then, have a potentially world-class talent on their hands - this is how he's been getting on...