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King of Manchester! Erling Haaland breaks Wayne Rooney & Sergio Aguero records as 10-man Man City make Premier League history in derby win against Man Utd
Controversial VAR call decides derby
Man City secured a vital victory against local rivals Man United at Old Trafford to maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign. Maresca's side were forced to play the majority of the match with 10 men after Foden received a straight red card in the first half.
The game's decisive and highly controversial moment arrived on the hour mark. As Haaland found the back of the net, on-field officials initially ruled the strike out for offside. However, a lengthy VAR review overturned the decision, awarding the goal and handing the visitors all three points.
The Premier League Match Centre later explained via X that VAR deemed Haaland onside and judged that Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position, did not play the ball. However, in a shocking post-match development, the Professional Game Referees body admitted to Manchester United officials that the goal should have been disallowed.
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City make history as Haaland breaks derby scoring record
The victory means City have made Premier League history, as the Etihad giants have now won their opening four league fixtures on seven separate occasions, a division record that puts them clear of nearest rivals Chelsea (four). However, City only went on to lift the title in two of their previous six flawless starts, doing so in 2012 and 2024.
On an individual level, Haaland's controversial strike cemented his status as a derby legend. The forward is now the outright top scorer in Manchester derby history in the Premier League with nine goals, moving ahead of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and City icon Sergio Aguero, who both sit on eight.
Despite the looming shadow of 115 Premier League charges off the pitch, City remain the dominant force in English football. They have claimed the league title six times in the last decade, and this gritty performance reinforces their undeniable pedigree.
Haaland praises team character
Speaking after his record-breaking strike and the dramatic victory, Haaland voiced his immense pride in the team's resilience. The Norwegian striker credited Maresca's tactical approach and praised his team-mates for securing the win against Manchester United despite their numerical disadvantage.
“It’s amazing to win with 10 men!" Haaland told Sky Sports. "We had to lay low and take our chances when possible."
He further emphasised the squad's mental fortitude in such a hostile environment. “This shows the personality and character to keep the ball away at Old Trafford with 10 men," Haaland added. "That is personality!”
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Maresca's men march on
City will look to build on this historic start as they continue their pursuit to reclaim the Premier League crown. Maresca and his coaching staff must now navigate upcoming fixtures without the suspended Foden, demanding further resilience from the squad. Although City boast an unprecedented record of fast starts, they will be acutely aware that early momentum must be sustained if they are to convert this early dominance into another domestic triumph.
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