Erling Haaland makes 'a lot on my shoulders' claim as part of Man City striker's 'great responsibility' to lead Norway to first World Cup in 28 years

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Italy, Haaland said: "I feel great responsibility to bring Norway to the World Cup. I said this for many years. It's a lot on my shoulders and that's what I've been working to do ever since I came into the national team in 2019.

"Now we're this close, we can... I don't know if you want to call it history, or whatever you want to say. Norway has never qualified when I've been alive, which is a really big thing for me and to be able to do this. Again, I'll do everything I can to make it happen."

Next year's takes summer showpiece takes place 32 years after the US last held the World Cup, a competition in which Haaland's father, former Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge, turned out for Norway. The Scandinavian country failed to make it beyond the group stage 31 years ago even as they collected four points, but having scored just one goal; they exited the competition early.

And Haaland added it will be 'special' to play at the World Cup next year, stating: "Of course it's special as my father played in 1994 in the US and that I can hopefully play in the US next year almost 30 years later is quite special and has been motivating me as well."

