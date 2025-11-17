Norway are World Cup dark horses.jpgGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

Six reasons why Erling Haaland-inspired Norway are serious dark horses for 2026 World Cup glory

In an interview with Time Magazine published at the end of July, Erling Haaland claimed that Norway would only have a 0.5 percent chance of winning the 2026 World Cup. He added: “If we would qualify for the World Cup, it would be like another big nation winning it. It would be the biggest party ever. Scenes in Oslo would be incredible.” That party is now underway, with Norway having booked their spot at the tournament for the first time in 28 years after thumping 4-1 wins over Estonia and Italy during the November international break.

The latter of those victories, recorded at a packed-out San Siro, was particularly impressive. Italy deservedly led at the interval through a clever finish from Francesco Pio Esposito, but Norway exploded into life in the second half and put on an attacking football clinic to blow the hosts away, with Antonio Nusa and Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring either side of a Haaland brace.

It must be noted that Italy are no longer the force of old, but steady improvements have been made under new boss Gennaro Gattuso, and five members of their Euro 2020-winning squad -  Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nicolo Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni and Manuel Locatelli - started the match. Norway are just the second team to ever beat Italy in a competitive away game by three goals or more; Sweden were the last to achieve that feat way back in 1983.

They also exacted revenge over Italy for their round of 16 defeat at the 1998 World Cup finals. Statement results don't come much bigger, and you'd have to imagine that Haaland is now revising his expectations for next summer. 

The Manchester City talisman is leading a golden generation of talent that should fear no one. All the evidence from a stunning qualification campaign points to one undeniable truth: Norway are serious dark horses for World Cup glory, and not just because they can call upon the best striker in the business...

    Proper firepower

    Haaland's presence is the main factor, though. Norway won all eight of their games in Group I, scoring 37 goals, and Haaland bagged 16 of them, equalling Robert Lewandowski's single qualifying campaign record. 

    The irrepressible City terminator has already notched 32 goals for club and country this season, and his double against Italy brought him up to 55 in just 48 appearances at international level, 22 more than any other Norway player in history. Haaland has found the net in nine consecutive games for his country, and in eight of his last nine Premier League outings for City. Norwegian journalist Lars Sivertsen has described Haaland as the nation's "greatest ever player", ahead of icons like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, John Arne Riise, and Tore Andre Flo, which feels totally justified.

    Amazingly, at the age of 25, Haaland has not even entered his prime yet. No other team at the World Cup will boast such a deadly weapon: a quick, strong, deceptively skilful and frighteningly ruthless centre-forward who doesn't seem to feel pressure.

    But he will also benefit from a stellar supporting cast. Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth has been the perfect foil for Haaland as an imposing target man, while Wolves marksman Strand Larsen has emerged as the ideal impact substitute. As Italy learned to their peril, Norway have enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with any opponent.

    Odegaard to return

    Remarkably, Norway managed to seal their spot at the World Cup without their prized playmaker and captain, Martin Odegaard. The Arsenal midfielder missed his country's final three qualifiers due to a knee injury, and Solbakken has confirmed he is still "some distance" from a return to the pitch.

    But time is on Odegaard's side, and Norway need him to unlock their full potential. In tighter games, he is the one who can sprinkle the magic required to open things up, as he did when setting up three goals in Norway's 4-2 win away in Israel in March.

    Odegaard produced seven assists overall, more than any other player in European qualifying. Like Haaland, he is a world-class operator built for the big stage. The 26-year-old also demonstrated his commitment and leadership credentials by flying out for the latest Norway camp and joining their celebrations instead of focusing only on his recovery at Arsenal's training base.

    "He was there before, during and after," Solbakken said after the win over Estonia. "There is always an aura with Martin." Norway team-mate Morten Thorsby added: "Martin is our captain. He gives us security and strength. We wanted him with us. Even though he couldn’t help us on the pitch, he did off the pitch."

    Odegaard leads by example in everything he does, and Norway fans will be praying that the former Real Madrid starlet returns to full fitness sooner rather than later, because he is the key to a deep World Cup run.

    Exciting young guns

    With an average age of just 25.8 years, Norway possess one of the most exciting young squads in the international game. Haaland and Odegaard have shared most of the plaudits in recent years, but there is every chance that, by the time the World Cup kicks off, the spotlight will extend to fit in two hugely talented up-and-comers: Nusa and Oscar Bobb.

    Nusa, who has been catching the eye in the Bundesliga with his exploits on the left wing for RB Leipzig, has racked up 16 goal involvements in 20 games for Norway since making his debut in 2023. There is still scope for the 20-year-old to improve his decision-making, but he gives defenders nightmares with his explosive turn of pace and magnetic footwork, which have also been vital to Norway's emergence as an effective counter-attacking side.

    On the opposite flank, Bobb has not been quite as influential, but he offers something different. The Manchester City ace does most of his best work when coming inside, and is happier to link the play rather than be a difference-maker in the final third. Bobb, 22, is more of a technician than Nusa; he excels at finding space between the lines and picking out incisive passes. 

    Nusa gives Norway an X-factor, while Bobb has the footballing IQ to help draw opponents out of position. They could be an effective combination in North America, while former Nordsjælland wonderkid Andreas Schjelderup is another option in advanced areas. Struggles for form at Benfica and off-field controversy have halted the 21-year-old's career trajectory over the last year or so, but he is also a gifted footballer who is versatile enough to play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.

    Brilliant Berge

    Norway's rise can at least partly be attributed to the vast Premier League experience in their dressing room. In addition to Haaland, Odegaard, Strand Larsen and Bobb, Solbakken has also utilised the qualities of Sander Berge (Fulham), Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) and David Moller Wolfe (Wolves) to take Norway to the next level.

    With so many players used to the intensity of life in Europe's most demanding league, Solbakken has genuine strength in depth. There is an unsung hero in that group who deserves far more credit, though.

    Berge was arguably Norway's most consistent performer in qualifying. The Fulham midfielder's ability to break up play initially gave them the platform for success, and after Odegaard was ruled out, he also became the man to drive the team forward.

    "He's taken a huge step forward at Fulham. We've been able to tailor-make a role for him in the national team that really suits his strengths," Solbakken has told ESPN.

    Berge has been Norway's chief disruptor and architect in the No.8 slot, setting the tone for the rest of the squad with his work rate. When Berge is playing alongside Odegaard and Bodo/Glimt's Patrick Berg, Norway have the perfect blend of physicality and creativity in the middle of the park. The former Sheffield United and Burnley star is now living up to the promise he showed in his younger years, and Norway are a much braver side in attack and defence because of him.

    Rock solid defence

    Indeed, Berge and Berg have run themselves into the ground to make sure Norway's defence is never exposed. But the backline itself has also been rock solid, with Brentford's Ajer and Bologna's Torbjorn Heggem developing a telepathic relationship at centre-half.

    They are both towering, ball-playing defenders who can snuff out any danger in the air and kick-start attacks. It's a near-impossible task to beat either of them in a physical battle, while Wolfe and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson bring high energy in the full-back positions. 

    Orjan Nylan, meanwhile, has been the definition of reliable between the sticks. The Sevilla goalkeeper only conceded five goals across Norway's eight qualifying games, commanding his box with genuine authority while showing off remarkable reflexes for a man standing at 6'4".

    There is no weak link in defence for opposing teams to target. In fact, Norway don't really have any weak spots, but that is a much to do with Solbakken's tactics as it is personnel. 

    No-nonsense manager

    Israel manager Ran Ben-Shimon heaped praise on Norway after seeing his side suffer a 5-0 defeat to Solbakken's men in October. "I believe that Norway are one of the top two teams in Europe, together with Spain," Ben-Shimon declared. "I expected a lot, but they still surprised me."

    Solbakken described that lofty claim as "a bit of a stretch", but it doesn't feel like it. England, France, Portugal and Croatia have also secured passage to the World Cup, but none have impressed more than Norway. Euro 2024 winners Spain, who only need a draw against Turkey on Monday to qualify, still look like the top dogs, but Norway have a genuine claim to being second-best on the continent right now. 

    Although he is staying modest, Solbakken has built a special team that should be taken seriously by cultivating a close-knit atmosphere in the dressing room and stamping a clear style of play. Norway used to leak goals when playing a man-for-man system, but Solbakken has replaced that with a zonal defensive structure that places an emphasis on capitalising quickly on interceptions.

    Norway also now keep the ball far better, inviting teams onto them so they can play through the press and make the most of their speed and power upfront. "We are a combination of physical strength and technique," Solbakken said after Sunday's win against Italy. The former Wolves boss has transformed Norway into a front-foot side that can defend with the ball - a hallmark of a top-class outfit.

    It remains to be seen if they can keep this level up in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where temperatures and pressure will skyrocket. But if Norway get through the group stage unfazed, all the so-called elite nations will want to avoid them in the knockouts. Haaland should dare to dream.