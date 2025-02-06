Erling Haaland's dad brutally told to 'stop living life through his son' as Arsenal legend tells ex-Man City star to get 'back in your box' after he mocked Gunners' trophy drought
Erling Haaland's dad has been brutally told to "stop living life through his son" by Alan Smith after he mocked Arsenal's trophy drought.
- Gunners thrashed City 5-1
- Arsenal stars trolled Erling during the match
- Alfie took a dig at Gunners to defend his son