Haaland-Man-CityGetty
Jacob Schneider

Erling Haaland is coming to the United States! Man City and Chelsea set to play 2024-25 pre-season friendly in Columbus, Ohio

Erling HaalandPremier LeagueChelseaManchester City

Erling Haaland's Manchester City will play a preseason friendly in the USA against Chelsea this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City & Chelsea schedule summer friendly
  • Set to play on Columbus, Ohio
  • Lone match, not part of USA competition

Editors' Picks