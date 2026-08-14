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Erling Haaland awarded four Guinness World Records as Manchester City star continues to make history
Haaland secures world records
Haaland has been officially presented with four Guinness World Records certificates in recognition of his extraordinary goalscoring feats for City and Norway. The towering frontman received the accolades ahead of the new campaign on the back of a standout showing at the 2026 World Cup. The four record-breaking milestones include becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, setting the highest tally in a single Premier League season, becoming the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Nations League, and matching the record for most goals in a single Champions League fixture.
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Milestones span multiple competitions
A headline achievement among the honours centres on reaching 100 Premier League goals in just 111 appearances, sealed via a penalty against Fulham on December 2, 2025. That mark made the Norwegian the fastest player to hit a century of goals in the competition's history since making his City debut in the 2022-23 season. In just over three years in English football, he has transformed from one of Europe's top young talents into the league's most dominant statistical force.
Prolific streak across Europe
During his debut campaign with City, the prolific forward scored 36 goals in 38 Premier League games to surpass Mohamed Salah's 32 goals (2017-18) as well as the 34-goal marks set by Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) during 42-match campaigns. On the international stage, he became the UEFA Nations League's all-time leading scorer with 19 goals between September 2020 and November 2024. Furthermore, his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig on March 14, 2023, matched the Champions League single-match record held by Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano, alongside a surge of 24 million Instagram followers gained during the World Cup.
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Arsenal test awaits City
City now turn their focus to reclaiming the Premier League title under new manager Enzo Maresca after falling just short last season. Their Norwegian star could face an immediate test as Maresca’s side prepare for this weekend's Community Shield clash against Arsenal in Cardiff, though he remains a doubt, having only returned to training on Thursday following an extended post-World Cup break.
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