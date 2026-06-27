AFP
'A golden opportunity' - Erik ten Hag 'proud' after snapping up ex-Man Utd loanee for Eredivisie side
Eredivisie outfit secure striker
The Enschede-based club have officially completed the marquee acquisition of the 33-year-old forward on a free transfer. Currently away on international duty with the Netherlands squad at the World Cup, the veteran attacker leaves Amsterdam after netting 20 goals over two seasons. Ten Hag used his administrative influence behind the scenes to finalise the agreement, effectively convincing his former Old Trafford frontman to commit his long-term future to the club.
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Ten Hag hails coup
The former United boss expressed immense satisfaction after landing the prolific local forward. He believes the veteran attacker’s elite work ethic and extensive international pedigree will significantly elevate the club's standard on and off the pitch.
Ten Hag stated: "We are immensely proud that Wout Weghorst will be playing for FC Twente. Who wouldn’t be thrilled when an Oranje striker with over fifty international appearances joins your club?
"This transfer is a golden opportunity for us. He is a top-class professional and the ultimate example of what a footballer can achieve when they give it their absolute all. A player with such an impressive track record is normally out of reach for FC Twente.
"He has always shown immense willpower and drive, and he is bursting with ambition. As a local boy, Wout is highly motivated to achieve something special here. We are convinced he will play a key role in FC Twente’s future success. Wout is going to bring us that little bit extra."
Boyhood dream becomes reality
The transfer carries profound emotional weight for Weghorst, who was born nearby in Borne and grew up supporting the Enschede-based club. Having famously celebrated their historic domestic trophy triumphs from the stands as a young fan, the veteran international revealed that playing for his boyhood team fulfils his final remaining ambition in professional football.
Weghorst added: "This is a very special transfer for me. I am incredibly proud to wear the FC Twente shirt starting next season. As a young supporter, I celebrated FC Twente’s cup wins at De Kuip in 2001 and 2011, stood at the Oude Markt when the club won the league title in 2010, and watched from the stands during many memorable European nights at De Grolsch Veste. Those are all unforgettable memories.
"Many of my footballing dreams have already come true, but there was still one left… This brings it all full circle. Starting next season, I will give everything to celebrate success with FC Twente - this time, not as a fan, but as a player."
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Pre-season integration awaits
Weghorst will link up with his new team-mates upon concluding his duties at the World Cup. His immediate task involves integrating smoothly into the attacking unit during pre-season training to prepare for a demanding domestic and continental campaign. This intensive preparation will lead directly into competitive action, as the 2026-27 Eredivisie season officially kicks off on the weekend of August 7–9.