Erik ten Hag definitely not returning to Ajax while disgraced director Marc Overmars confirms he refused offer from Eredivisie giants
Ten Hag turns down return to management
According to NOS, Ten Hag, who managed the Dutch giants from 2017 to 2022, decided against a return to Amsterdam despite holding discussions with sporting director Alex Kroes. Reports say that the Dutchman concluded that ‘the conditions were not right for a successful partnership’ and therefore declined.
Ten Hag, who is currently a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen just three games into his tenure in September, had been heavily linked with a sensational return to Amsterdam. Ajax were eager to bring back their most successful manager in recent years following the dismissal of John Heitinga last week. The 55-year-old also reportedly rejected an approach from Premier League side Wolves, who are looking for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira.
Overmars closes door on Ajax return
Earlier, the former Ajax director had also ruled out a comeback. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Overmars confirmed that he was approached to make a return to Amsterdam but claimed that his chapter with the Eredivisie giants is 'over.'
"That's happened once before, and now again, and by several people," he said. "By whom? Yes, they're people in important positions, but I'm not going to say who, because then it would just become another political game internally. For me, it's over."
Overmars resigned in February 2022 following revelations of inappropriate behaviour. His exit marked the end of an era at Ajax, a period when he and Ten Hag built a vibrant young side featuring Andre Onana, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, which famously reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. However, that fairy tale run ultimately marked the breakup of Ajax’s golden generation, as key players soon departed for major clubs across Europe.
The 52-year-old also opened up about Ajax's struggle this season and said that it 'pains' him to see the club struggling.
"The current situation at the club is very painful for me. I find it difficult to talk about it," Overmars said.
"I worked there for 10 years, minus two months, and we built something wonderful together. Seeing how things are going now, and everyone just killing each other, is heartbreaking. The respect I get from the supporters is great, and I find it truly wonderful. It's true that I couldn't have imagined it would go this way. I don't read much these days, but I heard there were eight managers after Erik. Well, that's a Dutch record, I think."
Ten Hag’s turbulent managerial spell since Ajax
After leaving Ajax in 2022, Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United, where he initially enjoyed success by ending the club’s six-year trophy drought with a Carabao Cup win, followed by the FA Cup next season. However, his clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo and later Jadon Sancho strained his position at the club and among United fans. His failure to make progress in the Premier League or European competitions eventually led to his dismissal in October 2024.
His next stint as manager was with Bayer Leverkusen, which lasted just two league matches before his sudden sacking in September, leaving his managerial reputation in question.
Ajax’s crisis deepens amid search for new manager
Ajax’s poor season has increased the pressure to find a new manager. The Amsterdam club sit fourth in the Eredivisie, 11 points behind leaders PSV after 12 matches. They have only five wins so far and lost 2-1 to Utrecht in Fred Grim’s first game as interim coach. In the Champions League, they are bottom after four straight defeats.
Meanwhile, sporting director Kroes has also said he will step down, with his final task expected to be appointing a new permanent manager. According to reports, former Wolfsburg boss Paul Simonis is among the frontrunners for the role. Ajax’s next fixture is at home against Excelsior on November 22.
