Erik ten Hag insists Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho prove how Man Utd have consistent playing philosophy

GettySoham MukherjeeErik ten Hag insists Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho prove how Man Utd have consistent playing philosophyErik ten HagKobbie MainooManchester UnitedPremier LeagueAlejandro GarnachoErik ten Hag claimed that the success of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho proves Manchester United's consistent playing philosophy.