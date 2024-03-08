Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd 'project is going in the right direction' as Red Devils boss bemoans rotten injury luck this season

(C)Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleErik ten Hag insists Man Utd 'project is going in the right direction' as Red Devils boss bemoans rotten injury luck this seasonErik ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueUnder-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that his project with the Red Devils is "going in the right direction".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag insists United "going in the right direction"Won the club's first trophy in six yearsReiterates injuries having ruined their chances