'We got away with it' - Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd 'let themselves down' as they avoided complete humiliation against plucky Coventry with fortunate FA Cup semi-final shootout victory
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has admitted that his side 'got away with it' as they edged past Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.
- Man Utd dropped three-goal lead to Coventry
- Won the match on penalties after extra-time drama
- Will face Man City in the FA Cup final on May 25