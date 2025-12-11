Eric Garcia plans to spend 'whole life' at Barcelona after finally achieving 'dream' at third time of asking as defender signs long-term contract at Camp Nou

Barcelona have officially secured the services of Garcia for the next six years, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a contract renewal that runs until June 2031. The agreement marks a significant turnaround for the 24-year-old, whose career at his boyhood club appeared to be in jeopardy just eighteen months ago.

Having returned to the club from Manchester City in 2021, Garcia struggled to nail down a permanent spot in the starting XI during his initial two seasons, eventually leading to a loan move to Girona. However, after playing a pivotal role in Girona’s historic qualification for the Champions League, Garcia returned to Barcelona with renewed confidence. He has since become an integral part of the defensive setup, prompting the club's hierarchy to reward him with a long-term extension.

The renewal is seen as a vote of confidence from the coaching staff, who have been impressed by Garcia's ability to play both in central defence and as a holding midfielder and his ability to bring the ball out from the back, a trait ingrained in him during his time at La Masia.