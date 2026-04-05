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'Some will say they gave it to us' - Eric Garcia hits back at critics after Barcelona's dramatic late win over Atletico Madrid
Musso claims Atletico were superior
The result leaves Barcelona in a commanding position as the season enters its final stretch. But the clash between Atletico and Barcelona quickly descended into a whirlwind of refereeing debate, with the Bluagrana deemed to have been awarded a gift. Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso, who was named MVP for a string of impressive saves, believed that the complexion of the game was unfairly altered by a red card for the hosts' Nico Gonzalez before Barca's Gerard Martin had one rescinded, arguing that the hosts were the better side when playing with a full complement of players.
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Garcia rejects claims of Atletico gift
The versatile Spanish defender, who featured as both a right-back and in midfield during the clash, was quick to dismissal any notion that Diego Simeone’s side had handed them the win. Garcia insisted the victory was earned through pure grit and professional application.
"We knew what we came here to do, even if they wanted to downplay its importance," Garcia stated. "They are high-level players. Some will say they have come out to give us the game, but we had to suffer for it. We are happy for that."
Capitalising on Real Madrid's slip-up
Barcelona entered the fray knowing that a win would extend their lead at the summit of La Liga to seven points. After a disappointing performance in the Copa del Rey tie at the Metropolitano recently, losing 4-0, Garcia revealed that the team used that negative experience as fuel to ensure they did not falter again on the big stage under the lights in Madrid.
"Everyone knew what had happened in the afternoon. We came from the match here, which was a disaster. We knew that if we won, we would deal a significant blow," Garcia explained.
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What comes next for Barcelona?
With 76 points, Barca consolidates its lead while Atletico remains in fourth place with 57 points. This match was just the first chapter of a trilogy that will continue in the top European competition, where the Catalan and Madrid sides will face each other again in a tie that promises to be high-voltage at Camp Nou and Metropolitano in Champions League. Barcelona first host Atletico on Wednesday.