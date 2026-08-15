Eredivisie club forced into closed-door training policy following lineup leak

Head coach Peter admitted his frustration over the situation, though he maintained that protecting tactical integrity must take precedence. Speaking to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Peter expressed his disappointment: "I don't know who it was, but in any case someone, or a few people, posted information online immediately. That makes keeping training sessions open completely pointless for us."

He further detailed the necessity of the ban: "I have no idea if this happened last year as well, but this time I knew it was posted online straight away. We want everyone to be able to come and watch training, but that information has to stay inside the complex. That didn't happen, so we have to close the doors."