Enzo Maresca sacked?! Chelsea boss faces axe if results do not improve in January after one win in seven league games

In a new report from Sky Sports, Chelsea are believed to be considering whether to dismiss Maresca following a torrid December which saw the club drop out of the title race and down to fifth in the league table.

The west Londoners suffered defeats against Leeds United and Atalanta across the league and Champions League at the start of the month, with Maresca’s side also 13th in the standings of Europe’s premier club competition, meaning they realistically need to beat Pafos and Napoli in their final two games to stand a chance of automatically qualifying for the last 16.

Chelsea also drew twice with Bournemouth and once with Newcastle United in December, while they were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa last Saturday - a result which meant they had lost 13 points from winning positions in the league this season, six of which have been thrown away at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca’s men did book their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Arsenal over two legs next month, though their 3-1 victory over League One leaders Cardiff City was to be expected.