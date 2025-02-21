'If you want to play again, you need the same hair as mine!' - Enzo Maresca reacts to Robert Sanchez going bald as Chelsea goalkeeper bids to win back starting spot
Enzo Maresca joked that newly bald Robert Sanchez must have "the same hair as mine" as the Chelsea goalkeeper bids to win back his starting spot.
- Sanchez has fallen behind Jorgensen in pecking order
- Spain goalkeeper is now bald
- Maresca shared a laugh while reacting to new hairstyle