Enzo Maresca reveals why Cole Palmer wasn’t involved in Chelsea training and won’t play in Champions League clash with Atalanta

As the Premier League season enters its fifth month, Palmer has played just six times in all competitions due to various injuries. In late September, before he spent more time on the sidelines, head coach Maresca said he was wary of rushing the England international back to action.

"We need to protect Cole for sure, 100%. Not only Cole in my personal view because as I said now because of the Club World Cup or because we never stop, we need to manage and protect different players," the Italian said at the time. "The solution with Cole, I don’t know, now we have a meeting with the medical staff and we decide the best solution for him. But it’s also a kind of injury that is not like black and white. It’s an injury that someday you can be better. It’s not that you have pain and tomorrow disappear. Sometimes you can be better, sometimes you can be worse. That’s why we need to manage day by day."

And ahead of facing the Italian team this week, Maresca is trying to wrap him in cotton wool.