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Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca plays down Rayan Cherki Ballon d'Or talk and stresses 'this is a team sport' after emphatic European win
Rampant hosts overpower Greek champions
Maresca saw his side produce a devastating attacking masterclass at the Etihad Stadium to get their European campaign back on track. Phil Foden delivered a magnificent hat-trick and teed up Cherki's slick finish, while summer signing Elliot Anderson opened his account for the club. Stavros Pilios briefly halved the deficit for the visitors, scoring the first goal the English giants have ever conceded against Greek opposition.
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Head coach praises unpredictable talent
With leading marksman Erling Haaland rested on the substitutes' bench following an injury scare, Maresca handed an opportunity to young forward Floyd Samba while giving Cherki licence to roam. The 23-year-old French attacker justified that faith midway through the second half, selling his marker with an outrageous dummy before slotting a precise low effort into the bottom corner.
Reflecting on the Frenchman's decisive moment and overall contribution, Maresca said, as quoted on the club's official website: "I think Rayan like the others, had a good game. He made an impact in some moments like the goal. We know we can expect anything from Rayan at any moment."
Dressing room unity eclipses awards
Tuesday's clinical strike took Cherki's tally to six goals from 11 appearances across all competitions this season, complementing four league goals, two assists, and a strike in the League Cup.
That sparkling early-season form has already fuelled suggestions that the former Lyon playmaker could one day contend for the sport's highest individual honours. However, the Italian manager was quick to shut down such dialogue and keep the focus firmly on the collective group.
Asked if Cherki was a potential Ballon d'Or winner of the future, the boss added: "I don't know, the only thing I can say, this is a team sport not a single sport. Erling [Haaland] is a top player, so is Rayan and Elliot. We have to think about the 20/25 players that are in the squad."
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Challenging domestic test looms next
Rebounding in emphatic fashion leaves City firmly in contention to secure direct qualification for the Champions League knockout stages. Attention now immediately shifts back to the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, where Maresca's side travel to face an in-form Aston Villa outfit at Villa Park. The Manchester giants will need their refreshed key players firing on all cylinders to preserve their unblemished domestic start amid a gruelling autumn schedule.
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