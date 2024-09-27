Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Enzo Maresca provides injury latest on Romeo Lavia and Reece James as Chelsea prepare for Brighton test

Enzo Maresca talked about the injury status of Romeo Lavia and Reece James as Chelsea prepare for the Brighton test at Stamford Bridge.

  • Lavia picked up a hamstring injury against Servette
  • Will make a return over the weekend
  • James is yet to recover and remains unavailable
