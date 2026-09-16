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'We are still waiting!' - Enzo Maresca demands apology for Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd goal as Man City boss fumes over VAR double standards after Manchester derby controversy
Webb's admission sparks derby fallout
Pro Ref recently conceded that Haaland's decisive strike in Sunday's Manchester derby should have been disallowed. The refereeing body ruled that Enzo Fernandez was actively interfering with play during the build-up, prompting referee chief Howard Webb to publicly express regret over the VAR decision-making process.
The admission triggered a sharp response from Maresca. The City boss pointed to a strikingly similar incident from January 2023, when United secured a 2-1 derby victory. During that fixture, Marcus Rashford chased a Casemiro pass from a clear offside position. Despite the forward never touching the ball, his presence impacted the City defence before Bruno Fernandes curled home a 78th-minute equaliser.
While Webb was quick to address the latest Old Trafford incident, Maresca highlighted the glaring inconsistency. The Italian manager was serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant during that 2023 defeat and insists City were never offered the same courtesy of an official apology.
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'We are still waiting for the apology'
Addressing the media ahead of City's League Cup tie with Norwich City, Maresca refused to accept the current narrative. He was quick to remind reporters of the double standards at play when discussing refereeing errors.
“I think sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you,” Maresca explained. “Three years ago when I was here it happened exactly the same against Man United. We lost the derby there. The goal was not a regular goal, if you remember. To be honest, no-one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that goal."
The City manager also expressed intense frustration that officiating debates were overshadowing his team's heroic display. The champions played the vast majority of Sunday's match a man down following a Phil Foden red card, making the victory even more remarkable.
“Talking about one episode or one moment after that game when we played for 70, 75 minutes with 10 players I think is … I don’t know the right word, I think it’s quite poor," he added. "The second-half performance was unbelievable."
Dominant City brush off the noise
The ongoing VAR fallout threatens to eclipse a brilliant start to the Maresca era at the Etihad Stadium. City have stormed out of the blocks this season, winning all five of their opening Premier League fixtures.
Overcoming a numerical disadvantage for over 70 minutes at Old Trafford further underlines the squad's resilience. Maresca remains entirely focused on maintaining that momentum, insisting his tactical approach will not change despite the absence of VAR in the early rounds of the League Cup.
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Cup rotation and a return to league action
City will momentarily step away from the Premier League spotlight to host Norwich City on Thursday evening. With a perfect league record to protect and an intense schedule ahead, Maresca is heavily expected to rotate his squad to keep key players fresh.
Following the midweek cup clash, Haaland and Co. will welcome Sunderland to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City will look to extend their flawless domestic run and keep their rivals firmly in their rear-view mirror.
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