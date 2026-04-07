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Enzo Fernandez set to submit formal transfer request as Chelsea put staggering price tag on Real Madrid target
Midfielder targets Stamford Bridge exit
According to Spanish television show El Chiringuito, Fernandez is preparing to submit a formal transfer request to force a blockbuster summer move. The 25-year-old is said to have grown increasingly disillusioned after being omitted from the Chelsea squad for the FA Cup victory over Port Vale. Having been handed an internal suspension, the Argentine will also be absent for this weekend’s crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester City.
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Frustration over managerial changes
The Blues hierarchy took disciplinary action against the midfielder following explosive interviews where he heavily criticised the decision to dismiss Enzo Maresca. During these sessions, the Argentine also cast doubt on his long-term future by dropping hints about a potential move to Madrid.
Expressing his confusion to Mexican broadcaster TUDN regarding the club’s recent tactical direction, Fernandez stated: “I don’t understand it. Sometimes there are things that we as players don’t understand, how and in what way they try to manage things. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season, it cuts everything short. We had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad. But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing.”
Agent defends Madrid comments
While the Blues have punished the player for his interviews, his representative has attempted to downplay suggestions that a move to Spain is being premeditated. Javier Pastore insists that his client's affinity for the city of Madrid was purely cultural rather than a professional snub toward London.
Defending the midfielder's controversial remarks, Pastore stated: “When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed wherever he is and respects decisions, but we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it. He only mentions Madrid, the city, because he was asked which European city he’d like to live in one day, and he said Madrid because of the language, because it’s similar to Buenos Aires and because it’s logical - it’s only natural for an Argentine to say that - and also because of the culture, the weather. But at no point does he say he wants to leave Chelsea or London.”
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Valuation hurdle for Los Blancos
Despite the player's desire to leave, The Sun states that Chelsea have placed a staggering £130 million price tag on the midfielder to protect their initial investment. The Blues remain in a formidable negotiating position as the former Benfica man is currently under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032. Madrid must now decide if they are willing to meet this valuation to land their long-term midfield target.