Enzo Fernandez drops massive Real Madrid transfer hint as Chelsea star gives revealing interview to YouTuber

While Fernandez remains tight-lipped regarding any official contact from the Bernabeu, he has been surprisingly open about his long-term career path and a potential return to South America. The World Cup winner clarified: "I’ll go back to River, but not to retire – I want to return while I’m still at my best."

He had previously commented on links with Madrid, insisting "no talks" had taken place. He said: "Real Madrid? Honestly, nothing – zero talks. Right now we’re focused on Chelsea and the games we have left. After the World Cup, we’ll see."