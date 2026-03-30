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Enzo Fernandez drops massive Real Madrid transfer hint as Chelsea star gives revealing interview to YouTuber
Language and lifestyle
Rumours linking Fernandez with Madrid have gained significant traction following his appearance on the YouTube channel Avirales. The 25-year-old, who joined Chelsea for a then-British record €121 million in early 2023, was surprisingly candid when discussing his future preferences outside of the Premier League. While he has been a mainstay in the Blues' midfield this season - contributing eight goals and three assists in 30 appearances - Fernandez admitted that the cultural and linguistic transition from life in England remains a factor in his long-term thinking. Crucially, he noted that the atmosphere in Madrid reminds him of his home in Buenos Aires, suggesting a deep-rooted affinity for the Spanish city.
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No room for interpretation
During the sit-down, Fernandez was pressed on where he would choose to reside if he were to leave London. His preference for a move to La Liga was clear, despite his initial caution about naming a specific club. The Chelsea star revealed: “I’d like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires. Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish.”
Future commitments
While Fernandez remains tight-lipped regarding any official contact from the Bernabeu, he has been surprisingly open about his long-term career path and a potential return to South America. The World Cup winner clarified: "I’ll go back to River, but not to retire – I want to return while I’m still at my best."
He had previously commented on links with Madrid, insisting "no talks" had taken place. He said: "Real Madrid? Honestly, nothing – zero talks. Right now we’re focused on Chelsea and the games we have left. After the World Cup, we’ll see."
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Crucial run-in
Chelsea currently sit in sixth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points, and they face a daunting final seven fixtures that includes home clashes against Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as meetings with Liverpool and Tottenham in May. With their Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the Blues do still have a realistic chance of lifting silverware with their FA Cup run, with Liam Rosenior's side scheduled to face Port Vale in a quarter-final on April 4.