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'There's a solution for everything' - Enzo Fernandez gives advice to young people as Chelsea star opens up on how mental health help 'changed his life'
Essential shift in perspective
In a rare and candid interview with Luzu TV, Fernandez moved away from his usual low-profile approach to discuss the profound impact of therapy. The former Benfica star revealed that he began seeking professional mental health support just three months before Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph, a decision he credits with transforming his outlook on and off the pitch. The process allowed the midfielder to navigate the immense pressures of elite football. By developing a routine of self-reflection, he found a way to manage the heavy expectations that come with playing for both the Albiceleste and in the Premier League.
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Journey through personal growth
Fernandez explained that his path toward mental clarity began in a collaborative environment before evolving into a more focused, one-on-one practice. This progression helped him develop a deeper sense of self-awareness as his career accelerated on the global stage.
I started seeing a psychologist three months before the World Cup. It changed my life," Fernandez confessed. "You start to express yourself, to talk to someone about what’s happening to you, what you feel, what you do on a daily basis, and what happens to me when I feel that way."
"I started with coaching in group sessions, and then we met to do individual sessions. It helped me a lot to develop awareness; I started feeling much better over time, and today I can't give it up."
Breaking the stigma for the next generation
Using his platform as a high-profile Premier League star, the Argentine was keen to send a message to his younger supporters. He spoke about the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding therapy, urging those struggling with their emotions to seek professional guidance rather than suffering in silence.
"I’m taking this opportunity to tell kids to be aware that there’s a solution for everything, that they can talk to professionals," he added. "Many times, fear and anxiety prevent you from fully expressing yourself. I think it’s a very important part not just of being happy, but of enjoying life. I had many fears, I’m also a very devout believer in God, and today I feel much more prepared to express myself, both on and off the field."
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What comes next?
This season, the 25-year-old has continued to be a key player for Chelsea, making 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists. His focus is now on guiding Chelsea to Champions League football next season, with the Blues currently sixth in the Premier League, six points adrift of the top four. He has used the international break to flirt with a transfer to Real Madrid, and his team-mates are said to be losing patience with him. Before facing Manchester City in the league next week, Chelsea will first take on Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.