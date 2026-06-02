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Yosua Arya

England's World Cup squad numbers revealed as Marcus Rashford claims No.11 shirt in possible starting XI hint

M. Rashford
England
World Cup

England's squad numbers appear to offer an early indication of Thomas Tuchel's thinking ahead of the World Cup. Marcus Rashford has been handed the iconic No.11 shirt, a move that could point towards a starting role, while Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford retain key numbers.

  • Rashford's number fuels starting XI speculation

    England's squad numbers have emerged ahead of the World Cup, with Rashford receiving the No.11 shirt. The allocation has attracted attention because traditional first-team numbers are often viewed as an indication of a manager's preferred line-up.

    Rashford's move into one of the classic starting digits comes amid intense competition for attacking places. The Manchester United forward has previously worn higher numbers for England, making the switch a notable development before the tournament begins. Elsewhere, several established stars have retained prominent squad numbers. Harry Kane continues as No.9, Jude Bellingham takes No.10 and Jordan Pickford remains England's No.1 goalkeeper.

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  • Marcus Rashford England 2025Getty/GOAL

    A hint at Tuchel's starting lineup?

    The numbering has led to speculation over England's likely starting XI. Traditionally, numbers one to eleven have often been associated with players expected to play significant roles from the outset of a tournament. Rashford's assignment has therefore been interpreted as a sign that he is firmly in contention for a starting berth. Meanwhile, players such as Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers have been given higher squad numbers, potentially indicating that they are not currently viewed as automatic starters.

  • Numbers offer clues but not guarantees

    The allocations appear to provide an insight into England's current hierarchy. Rashford's inclusion among the traditional starting numbers strengthens the view that he could form part of a front three alongside Kane and Bukayo Saka. The core of the side also remains familiar. Kane continues to lead the attack, Bellingham retains a central creative role and Pickford's No.1 shirt reinforces his status as Tuchel's first-choice goalkeeper. While squad numbers can hint at selection plans, they do not guarantee starting places. Tactical adjustments, form and performances in training can still influence decisions before the opening match.

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    England's World Cup squad numbers in full

    With the squad numbers seemingly settled, England's focus now shifts fully to preparations on the pitch. The final warm-up matches and training sessions will provide players with their last opportunities to strengthen their cases for inclusion in the starting XI. Three Lions will play two friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica. They will then face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L.

    Number

    Player

    Position

    1

    Jordan Pickford

    GK

    2

    Ezri Konsa

    CB

    3

    Nico O'Reilly

    LB

    4

    Declan Rice

    CM

    5

    John Stones

    CB

    6

    Marc Guehi

    CB

    7

    Bukayo Saka

    RW

    8

    Elliot Anderson

    CM

    9

    Harry Kane

    CF

    10

    Jude Bellingham

    AM

    11

    Marcus Rashford

    LW

    12

    Tino Livramento

    RB

    13

    Dean Henderson

    GK

    14

    Jordan Henderson

    CM

    15

    Dan Burn

    CB

    16

    Kobbie Mainoo

    CM

    17

    Morgan Rogers

    AM

    18

    Anthony Gordon

    LW

    19

    Ollie Watkins

    CF

    20

    Noni Madueke

    RW

    21

    Eberechi Eze

    AM

    22

    Ivan Toney

    CF

    23

    James Trafford

    GK

    24

    Reece James

    RB

    25

    Djed Spence

    LB

    26

    Jarell Quansah

    CB


Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL