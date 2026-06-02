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England's World Cup squad numbers revealed as Marcus Rashford claims No.11 shirt in possible starting XI hint
Rashford's number fuels starting XI speculation
England's squad numbers have emerged ahead of the World Cup, with Rashford receiving the No.11 shirt. The allocation has attracted attention because traditional first-team numbers are often viewed as an indication of a manager's preferred line-up.
Rashford's move into one of the classic starting digits comes amid intense competition for attacking places. The Manchester United forward has previously worn higher numbers for England, making the switch a notable development before the tournament begins. Elsewhere, several established stars have retained prominent squad numbers. Harry Kane continues as No.9, Jude Bellingham takes No.10 and Jordan Pickford remains England's No.1 goalkeeper.
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A hint at Tuchel's starting lineup?
The numbering has led to speculation over England's likely starting XI. Traditionally, numbers one to eleven have often been associated with players expected to play significant roles from the outset of a tournament. Rashford's assignment has therefore been interpreted as a sign that he is firmly in contention for a starting berth. Meanwhile, players such as Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers have been given higher squad numbers, potentially indicating that they are not currently viewed as automatic starters.
Numbers offer clues but not guarantees
The allocations appear to provide an insight into England's current hierarchy. Rashford's inclusion among the traditional starting numbers strengthens the view that he could form part of a front three alongside Kane and Bukayo Saka. The core of the side also remains familiar. Kane continues to lead the attack, Bellingham retains a central creative role and Pickford's No.1 shirt reinforces his status as Tuchel's first-choice goalkeeper. While squad numbers can hint at selection plans, they do not guarantee starting places. Tactical adjustments, form and performances in training can still influence decisions before the opening match.
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England's World Cup squad numbers in full
With the squad numbers seemingly settled, England's focus now shifts fully to preparations on the pitch. The final warm-up matches and training sessions will provide players with their last opportunities to strengthen their cases for inclusion in the starting XI. Three Lions will play two friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica. They will then face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L.
Number
Player
Position
1
Jordan Pickford
GK
2
Ezri Konsa
CB
3
Nico O'Reilly
LB
4
Declan Rice
CM
5
John Stones
CB
6
Marc Guehi
CB
7
Bukayo Saka
RW
8
Elliot Anderson
CM
9
Harry Kane
CF
10
Jude Bellingham
AM
11
Marcus Rashford
LW
12
Tino Livramento
RB
13
Dean Henderson
GK
14
Jordan Henderson
CM
15
Dan Burn
CB
16
Kobbie Mainoo
CM
17
Morgan Rogers
AM
18
Anthony Gordon
LW
19
Ollie Watkins
CF
20
Noni Madueke
RW
21
Eberechi Eze
AM
22
Ivan Toney
CF
23
James Trafford
GK
24
Reece James
RB
25
Djed Spence
LB
26
Jarell Quansah
CB