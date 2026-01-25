England's World Cup base revealed! Three Lions set to occupy £15m HQ during 2026 tournament

After qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with ease, England will face Ghana, Panama, and Croatia in Group L later this year. First up, the Three Lions will take on old foe Croatia, who beat them in the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament. And Tuchel is not underestimating their upcoming opponents.

The German said: "We have Croatia and Ghana – two regulars in World Cups – and we have Panama. I don’t know much about Panama but we will know everything about them when the tournament starts. For me personally, even in Champions League, you have to focus on the group – the group is always the most difficult and we want to escape and we want to win the group. It’s a tough one. No one should be underestimated. Of course, Croatia is the standout name [and] the highest-ranked team from Pot 2 that we got into our group. It’s a difficult opener against Croatia. We take it from here. Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football. Also, Panama will try to make the most in the underdog role. No one can be underestimated – everyone deserves the fullest respect and we will show that."