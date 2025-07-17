This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lucy Bronze England Sweden Euro 2025 compositeGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's player ratings vs Sweden: Hannah Hampton and Lucy Bronze come up big in nerve-plagued penalty shootout to save Lionesses from the jaws of a Euro 2025 exit

Player ratings
England
Women's EURO
H. Hampton
L. Bronze
Sweden vs England
Sarina Wiegman's side looked destined for a quarter-final exit until an incredible finale secured a place in next week's semi-final against Italy.

England’s European Championship title defence remains alive - somehow. The Lionesses survived by the skin of their teeth in the quarter-finals against Sweden, recovering from an awful start which left them 2-0 down to score twice in three late second half minutes before winning a penalty shootout plagued with nerves 3-2 in sudden death.

There were just two minutes on the clock when Sweden took the lead in a game that, in truth, they absolutely should have won. Peter Gerhardsson’s side exploited the lack of pace and composure in England’s defence throughout the first half in particular, with goals from Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius punishing sloppy play from the holders and putting their title defence on the brink of collapse.

Sarina Wiegman took a long time to make substitutions and the impact they made when finally brought on the pitch had many lamenting the hesitation, as they changed the game dramatically. Within moments of stepping on the pitch, Chloe Kelly whipped in a wonderful cross for Lucy Bronze to head home - two minutes later, she delivered another which was latched onto and finished clinically by teenager Michelle Agyemang.

Article continues below

It sent the tie to extra time, where England had to ride their luck a little. With players in white shirts often hobbling around, Sweden were in control for large parts of the additional half hour, until it concluded without a goal. Via the lottery of the penalty shootout their fates would be decided, then, and it was England - after just five of 14 spot-kicks were converted - who somehow completely the great escape, with 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg drawing the short straw with the final miss after both Jennifer Falk and Sofia Jakobsson wasted chances to win it.

In a manner reminiscent of their shootout victory over Nigeria in the last 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses’ bid for this title is somehow still on - with Italy next up in the semi-finals.

GOAL rates England's players from Stadion Letzigrund...

Frequently asked questions

The Women’s Euro 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

St. Jakob-Park is a Swiss sports stadium located in Basel, which was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland and, as well as staging internationals, it is home to Swiss Super League side FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium, and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch, and demand has been high, with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association, following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

