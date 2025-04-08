England women's player ratings vs Belgium: A defensive disasterclass! Millie Bright and Niamh Charles hooked at half-time as Lionesses suffer shocking Nations League defeat

Sarina Wiegman's side were 5-0 winners against the same opponents on Friday night, but looked a totally different team in the reverse fixture

Many unwanted memories will have flooded back for several England players when the Lionesses walked out at Den Dreef on Tuesday night to take on Belgium in the Nations League. It was here that Sarina Wiegman's side suffered their last away defeat, losing 3-2 to the Red Flames in the previous edition of this competition. It was almost like that last meeting in Leuven haunted England upon their return, too, as just four days after thrashing the same opponent 5-0 in Bristol, the Lionesses found themselves 3-0 down within half an hour and on their way to another eventual 3-2 loss.

It's been a tricky few days for the European champions. Chloe Kelly withdrew from the squad just before Friday's game, then Lauren James and Alessia Russo followed suit over the weekend after picking up knocks in the win. None of that could excuse the truly terrible defending that led to the Lionesses conceding three goals before the half hour mark in this rematch, though, with Belgium experiencing quite opposite fortunes as they were buoyed by the return of Tessa Wullaert. It was the former Manchester City striker who broke the deadlock, delivered the free-kick for Justine Vanhaevermaet to head home a second and then made it three herself.

Wiegman pulled no punches at half time. Off came Millie Bright and Niamh Charles, both exposed with regularity in that first half. But despite improving defensively, pulling a goal back from the penalty spot through Beth Mead and seeing teenage debutante Michelle Agyemang score an incredible volley late on, England couldn't mount the almighty comeback needed to maintain top spot in their Nations League group. After such a positive result on Friday, this changes the whole complexion of this international window, and puts even more pressure on games against Portugal and Spain at the end of the season.

GOAL rates England's players from Den Dreef...