England Under-21s player ratings vs Netherlands: Harvey Elliott is HIM! Two-goal Liverpool star the hero with brilliant brace as Young Lions snatch Euros final place

The Liverpool star turned in a performance of the highest quality, scoring two fine goals, as Lee Carsley's side reached the final

England will have the chance to win back-to-back European Under-21 Championships this weekend after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in their semi-final in Slovakia. Harvey Elliott was the hero in the blistering heat, netting a wonderful late winner having earlier opened the scoring.

Elliott had the Young Lions' first chance, collecting a fine ball from Omari Hutchinson and shooting at the bottom corner, but Robin Roefs made a fantastic save with his feet to deny the Liverpool ace, and he followed that up with a similarly excellent stop from the midfielder before the 15-minute mark.

England dominated the territory in the first half but were unable to turn it into anything tangible. In the second period, however, they had the lead just after the hour, as Elliott slammed an effort beyond Roefs after a fine pass from Elliot Anderson.

But the Dutch hit back quickly, as substitute Noah Ohio - who has played for England at youth level - scored with his first touch from way, way out after capitalising on a loose touch from Charlie Cresswell.

Elliott had the last word, however, as he drove through the Dutch defence and fired a brilliant strike past Roefs in the 85th minute to book the Young Lions' spot in this weekend's final, where they will meet France or Germany.

