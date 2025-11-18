England's Under-17 World Cup dream is OVER! Lyon's Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez shown red card as ten-player Young Lions dumped out by Austria

At the Aspire Zone in Qatar, where the world's best teenage players have been performing for the past couple of weeks, England proved no match for an Austria side enjoying what is already their country's best ever performance at this age-restricted tournament.

Austria took the lead two minutes into the second half when Hasan Deshiksu managed to dribble his way into the penalty area and squeezed a shot between Jack Porter and the near post, something the Arsenal goalkeeper will no doubt be disappointed with. Then came Rodriguez's red card, which handed Austria an advantage they made sure to fully take.

Johannes Moser doubled the lead from the penalty spot after 70 minutes, before adding an Austrian third less than 10 minutes later. As England collapsed, the fourth goal came from defender Ifeanyi Ndukwe in the closing stages, tapping in on the line after Porter had saved an initial attempt.