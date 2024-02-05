England set to return to St. James' Park for first time in 19 years as two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies are confirmed

England set to return to St. James' Park for first time in 19 years as two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies are confirmedRitabrata BanerjeeGettyEnglandNewcastle UnitedFriendliesEuropean ChampionshipIcelandBosnia and HerzegovinaNewcastle United's home St. James' Park is all set to host an England game for the first time in 19 years.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSt. James' Park to host England's friendlyEngland to play two friendly matches before Euro 2024Three Lions return Newcastle after 19 years