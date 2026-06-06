Tuchel named a reasonably strong side for the game in Tampa and although Marcus Rashford sparkled sporadically, England struggled to create chances against the lowest-ranked World Cup qualifiers (85th) before breaking the deadlock in first-half injury time when Kane cleverly flicked an in-swinging cross from Djed Spence into the bottom right corner of the New Zealand net.

The German coach changed his entire starting 11 for the second half of what amounted to a glorified training session in Tampa but he would have been nonetheless concerned by just toothless the Three Lions looked without their star striker, with Ivan Toney unsurprisingly looking like a sub-standard understudy.

There will be a temptation for Tuchel to pick something close to his first-choice 11 against Costa Rica in midweek but, on this evidence, he needs to wrap Kane in cotton wool ahead of the Croatia game and hope that someone else shows that they can at least lighten the goalscoring burden on the captain's shoulders.

Below, GOAL rates all of the England players on show at the Raymond James Stadium