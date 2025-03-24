England player ratings vs Latvia: Reece James, you beauty! Glorious free-kick & Harry Kane tap-in helps Three Lions survive scare to maintain Thomas Tuchel's winning start

Eberechi Eze was also on the scoresheet as England picked up the three points at Wembley

England were able to put a slow start behind them to romp to a 3-0 win at home to Latvia in World Cup qualifying on Monday night. Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge ended in victory even despite his side nearly having to do it the hard way against the Baltic minnows.

Remarkably, Latvia should have been in front inside 18 minutes. A mix-up between Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi allowed Vladislavs Gutkovskis in on goal, but with the open net gaping, he somehow fired wide.

With their next attack, England were furious they were denied a penalty, with Marcus Rashford judged to have gone down too early and easily when faced with a slide tackle from Roberts Savalnieks. Seconds later, the Three Lions went agonisingly close from a Declan Rice corner, with Ezri Konsa's half-volley tipped over by goalkeeper Krisjanis Zviedris. Another penalty appeal came and went when Zviedris appeared to tumble over Jarrod Bowen after failing to catch a teasing cross from Rashford onto the head of Jude Bellingham, and the decision was still cleared even after an extremely lengthy VAR check.

Shortly before half-time, England broke the deadlock through Reece James. The Chelsea right-back took charge of a free-kick some 25 yards from goal, and his effort curled up and over the wall to give the hosts the lead.

After the break, Harry Kane went agonisingly close to scoring his 71st goal for England with a curled effort from just inside the box as Tuchel's side set out to double their advantage. Kane got exactly that minutes later when he was on hand to tap in a superb ball across the face of goal from Rice.

England's third soon followed when substitute Eberechi Eze danced his way inside from the left and saw a low strike deflect in at the near post, securing the three points for good.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...