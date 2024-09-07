England player ratings v Ireland: Long live the English rebels! Dominant Declan Rice and Jack Grealish banish former loyalties in slick performance on Lee Carsley's dugout debut - but where was Harry Kane?!

The midfielders appeared extra motivated by the hostile atmosphere and were the two standout players in a Nations League stroll for the Three Lions.

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice may have grown up playing for Ireland but there is no question where their loyalties lie now after leading England to a comfortable win in Dublin.

Rice smashed an impressive England into the lead to get interim coach Lee Carsley - who represented Ireland 40 times as a player - off to a fine start. The Arsenal midfielder then set up the second goal for Grealish which was an exhibition of slick passing.

England let their foot off the gas in the second half but always looked comfortable and kick-started their UEFA Nations League campaign.

