England player ratings vs Costa Rica: Watch out, Marcus Rashford! Electric Anthony Gordon stakes World Cup claim as Three Lions complete preparations with routine win

Kick-off in Orlando was pushed back by an hour after a thunderstorm brought torrential rain that waterlogged the pitch, but that did little to dampen England's early intensity. The Three Lions took the lead inside 10 minutes when Rice swept home via a deflection after good work down the left flank from the lively Gordon. Jude Bellingham had already gone close when his own effort ricochet narrowly wide.

Harry Kane's deft header was well saved midway through a dominant first period, before Noni Madueke spurned a golden opportunity to double England's advantage. Having coolly rounded the goalkeeper, the Arsenal winger somehow conspired to thump the post when the goal was gaping. Tuchel's side was denied a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the half, with Gordon adjudged to have gone down too easily after a VAR review.

The game followed a similarly one-sided pattern in the second half. Madueke whipped a fierce effort just wide shortly after the restart, and Gordon would make it 2-0 with an emphatic spot-kick in the 66th minute when a Costa Rica handball was punished. After substitute Morgan Rogers had wasted a golden one-v-one opportunity, his Aston Villa team-mate Watkins nodded in from mere yards out to wrap up a convincing win late on.

GOAL rates England's players in Orlando...