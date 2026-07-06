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Tom Maston

England player ratings vs Mexico: Jude Bellingham, you beauty! Ten-man Three Lions silence the Azteca as Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane and more shine in World Cup epic

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J. Bellingham
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Mexico vs England

England produced one of their greatest World Cup performances to beat Mexico 3-2 on Sunday and book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 tournament. Jude Bellingham scored twice in the first half while Harry Kane kept himself in the Golden Boot race with a penalty as the Three Lions held on for victory despite playing the bulk of the second half with 10 men following a red card for Jarell Quansah.

After kick-off was delayed by an hour due to storms close to Estadio Azteca, Mexico came out of the traps quickly, and Jordan Pickford had to be at his best to get down quickly and keep out a diving header from Raul Jimenez.

England gradually worked their way into the game, and took the lead in the 36th minute when Bukayo Saka got to the byline and crossed to the back post for Bellingham to head home. They needed just 98 seconds to double their advantage, too, as Bellingham bundled the ball home from Kane's pass.

El Tri came roaring back before half-time, however, and Julian Quinones halved the deficit with a powerful finish after a free-kick into the bx wasn't properly cleared. Jimenez then twice went close to equalising, first firing wide before another header was superbly saved by Pickford.

Thomas Tuchel's side began the second half well, and Bellingham almost had an inadvertent hat-trick when he deflected Nico O'Reilly's volley onto the post. However, a spanner was thrown into the works when Quansah was sent off for a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo following a VAR intervention.

The Three Lions still posed a threat, and moved further ahead after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel and Kane made no mistake from the penalty spot. The joy was short-lived, though, as Kane was penalised for a foul of his own and Jimenez converted his own spot-kick.

From there, England were forced to survive an onslaught from the co-hosts, but Pickford wasn't forced into a serious save as he and his defence held firm to set up a meeting with Norway in Miami on Saturday.

GOAL rates England's players from Mexico City...

  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (9/10):

    Made two superb saves to deny Jimenez in the first half, and was decisive in everything that he did following a rough tournament.

    Jarell Quansah (4/10):

    Had done well up against Quinones, but his reckless challenge was a clear red card and put his team in a hole.

    Ezri Konsa (6/10):

    Jimenez got ahead of the Aston Villa centre-back on occasion in the first half, while his weak clearance led to Quinones making it 2-1. Stepped up after half-time, particularly after being switched to right-back.

    Marc Guehi (8/10):

    Showcased his full passing range while providing strength at the heart of the England defence.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    A dynamic display at left-back that almost led to him scoring early in the second half. Did let the occasion get to him at points in the second half as emotions ran high.

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  • Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (7/10):

    Superb pressing won the ball back and led to the second goal. His best performance of the tournament so far as he passed effectively and threw himself into tackles.

    Declan Rice (8/10):

    Bounced back from picking up a booking inside the first minute to provide a commanding presence in midfield. Lung-busting run helped set up the opening goal.

    Jude Bellingham (9/10):

    Two brilliant runs to the back post earned him his two goals, while his challenge on Montes at the end of the first half kept England ahead. Constantly looked to drag his team forward, though he did run down a couple of blind alleys that led to turnovers.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Did brilliantly to get to the byline and dig out the cross for the opening goal. Wasn't always at his best but put in a shift before being sacrificed following the red card.

    Harry Kane (7/10):

    Another goal and assist from the captain in a game where most of his best work came in a defensive capacity. Unlucky to concede the penalty.

    Anthony Gordon (9/10):

    Utilised his pace to great effect as he backed up his cameo against DR Congo with another impressive display. Did brilliantly to win the penalty and offered an out-ball following the red card.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH92-MEX-ENGAFP

    Subs & Manager

    John Stones (7/10):

    Made some crucial blocks after coming on in the aftermath of the red card.

    Djed Spence (7/10):

    Produced a couple of superb, last-ditch tackles as Mexico kept coming forward.

    Dan Burn (7/10):

    Gave England a physical presence in defence to deal with balls into the box.

    Morgan Rogers (N/A):

    Provided more energy in defending from the front after coming on for Kane.

    Thomas Tuchel (8/10):

    Set his team up perfectly for the challenge of the Azteca and they responded in kind. Made the right substitutions to shore up the defence and they did him proud.

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