England player ratings vs Greece: Phil Foden goes missing again! Disappointing Three Lions beaten despite Jude Bellingham heroics while Jordan Pickford struggles in goal

England kicked off their October international fixtures with a dreadful 2-1 loss at home to Greece in the Nations League.

The Three Lions were second-best for much of the evening and were deserved losers on Thursday night.

Lee Carsley's decision to start an ultra-attacking lineup backfired and there will be questions over his credentials for the managerial role on a full-time basis.

England were punished for not taking the game to Greece when they fell behind just after the break. Star striker Vangelis Pavlidis tiptoed away from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones before firing past Pickford from close range.

Lee Carsley's men continued to look vulnerable on the counter and again had a late offside flag to thank after Greece again had the ball in the net, while Ollie Watkins' first touch after coming on saw him clip the crossbar.

Twice more were Greece denied a second goal by offside calls before Jude Bellingham dragged England level in the dying embers with a super strike from the edge of the box.

But deep into stoppage time, Pavlidis scrambled in his second goal of the evening to snatch back all three points for Greece.

