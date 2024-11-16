England still need Harry Kane - but Ollie Watkins & Co. are ensuring future beyond Three Lions' record goalscorer looks much brighter

The victory over Greece showed England's future without their all-time top goalscorer will not be as bleak as many anticipate

With Harry Kane's international retirement on the horizon, we are at the beginning of a transitional period for England's attack. But while it had been widely assumed that the Three Lions would be scrambling around to replace their all-time record goalscorer, the future suddenly looks a lot more rosy.

Thursday night's comfortable victory over Greece in Athens was the latest demonstration of that, with Kane surprisingly dropped and forced to watch from the bench as Ollie Watkins deputised ably in his place in a 3-0 win in the UEFA Nations League.

The Aston Villa hitman is the leading light in a new generation of England strikers who are proving that Kane's eventual exit from the international scene needn't be the cataclysmic event it has been played up to be over the years.