England star Missy Bo Kearns and boyfriend - who is also a professional footballer - announce pregnancy as Lionesses Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo & more share excitement about news

Kearns has every chance following in Chapman's footsteps by playing at a World Cup as a mother, too, with her due date a good nine months before the 2027 tournament will get underway in Brazil. A regular in England's youth teams, the Aston Villa star has steadily grown into the senior picture in recent times, making her Lionesses debut in June of last year - in a clash with world champions Spain, no less.

She wouldn't make the cut for the squad for the European Championships, which took place a few weeks later, but she was named on standby for the tournament and after it had finished, Kearns added to her sole England cap with two more appearances before the end of 2025, in friendlies against Australia and Ghana.

The Lionesses are not blessed with tons of depth in midfield. Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway have the two deeper spots in the middle of the park nailed down, with Ella Toone a regular in a No.10 role that players such as Lauren James and Jess Park can also occupy. But there is not much in the way of back-up to Walsh and Stanway, with Kearns and her Villa team-mate Lucia Kendall among those to emerge as potential depth pieces there in recent times.

For now, Kearns' focus will be on this exciting new chapter in her life. She'll miss the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign, which gets underway against Ukraine on Tuesday, and the rest of Villa's 2025-26 season as she prepares to welcome her first child. And when she looks at returning to the pitch, there are plenty more exciting chapters that she could write, too, with a little one in tow.