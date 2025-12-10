England confirm March opponents for final games before Thomas Tuchel picks 2026 World Cup squad

The Football Association have scheduled two friendlies against Uruguay and Japan on March 27 and 31, respectively. The pair of friendlies, scheduled for 27 and 31 March, represent the last chance for players to stake a claim prior to the manager naming his group for the 2026 finals. The Football Association is also planning a series of further friendlies in the United States in June, giving Tuchel and his staff valuable time to acclimatise to conditions ahead of their opening match on 17 June in Dallas.