England's next debutante? Why London City Lionesses star Issy Goodwin could get a call from Sarina Wiegman in 2026

It's to her immense credit, then, that Goodwin has started all nine of the club's WSL games so far this season. Make no mistake, she came into the campaign with plenty of hype and status of her own. After all, it was only in September of last year that London City paid a fee that could rise up to £150,000 ($200,000) - a record for Women's Super League 2, the English second tier - to sign Goodwin from Sheffield United. But she has worked incredibly hard to earn, and maintain, the reputation that led to such a switch.

It's not been easy at times, either. Goodwin has dealt with some frustrating injuries in her short career to date, starting back when she was at Aston Villa. Aged 19, despite those setbacks, she signed her first professional deal with the club whose youth set-up she had come through, but wouldn't get the first-team opportunities she was after. As such, in January 2023, Goodwin made the brave decision to mutually terminate her contract and join Coventry United, the club rooted to the bottom of the second tier.

Unsurprisingly, Coventry would be relegated at the end of the season, but Goodwin wouldn't leave the division. After scoring four goals in 10 outings for a team that managed just seven points from 22 games, Sheffield United were happy to pick up the towering striker, who delivered 15 goals in 19 league games in her one and only season in South Yorkshire.

It was then that London City came in with a record-breaking fee for the young forward and she more than justified it, netting 16 times in 18 outings the following year to help fire the Lionesses to the second-tier title and, with it, promotion.