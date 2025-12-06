England's next debutante? Why London City Lionesses star Issy Goodwin could get a call from Sarina Wiegman in 2026

Agyemang’s profile has blown up in 2025, a process which began back in April when, as a teenage prospect who was relatively unknown to the general audience, she scored a wonderful goal just 41 seconds into her Lionesses debut. That rise only continued through the summer, as the Arsenal academy product took centre stage on several occasions at Euro 2025 to help England complete escape act after escape act, on their way to a second successive continental crown.
Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing the talented teen perform heroics like that again for a while. After being stretchered off in England's win over Australia in October, Agyemang was dealt the devastating diagnosis of an ACL injury, ending her 2025-26 season before it really got going.
On Sunday, then, when it comes to exciting prospects for the Lionesses, attention will be centred on Goodwin, a player only out-scored by Alessia Russo and Aggie Beever-Jones among English centre-forwards in the WSL this season, and a player who Sarina Wiegman could turn to in order to bolster her options in that position in the New Year amid Agyemang’s absence.