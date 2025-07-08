The 2022 winners would be the first holders in European Championship history to crash out in the group stage if they lose to the Dutch on Wednesday

England have it all to do at the European Championship after suffering a shocking defeat to France in their opening game. The Lionesses were lucky to only lose 2-1 to Les Bleues, having been incredibly poor defensively throughout the game, and now they need to beat the Netherlands on Wednesday in order to keep their destiny in their own hands. A draw would see Sarina Wiegman's side avoid elimination for now, though it would leave them relying on a result to go their way when France meet the Dutch on matchday three.

So, how should Sarina Wiegman approach this crucial meeting with her home country? The England boss must be thinking a lot about what to do in the left-back position in particular, as that continues to be a serious weakness in her XI. The Lionesses do not have any natural options to play the role, with centre-back Jess Carter exposed badly by an in-form Delphine Cascarino on Saturday.

That's not the only decision Wiegman will be pondering, though, as GOAL takes a look at how the European champions should line up in Zurich...