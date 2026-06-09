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Are England overreliant on Harry Kane? Record-breaking 79-goal striker compares himself to Erling Haaland & Kylian Mbappe
Goalscoring burden and elite comparisons
As England attempt to end 60 years of hurt, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on their record-breaking captain. Speaking about the pressure to perform on the biggest stage, Kane acknowledged that leading the line for a top nation naturally carries a heavy expectation to find the back of the net.
Comparing his situation to other global superstars, Kane told ITV Football: "I think any top striker in the team, there's going to be a reliance on the striker to score goals. I think, you know, Erling with Norway and Mbappe with France, when you have a main goal scorer in your team, you're expected to score the goals. It doesn't mean that's a bad thing".
He added: "I do think we have goals from other areas in the team. When you look at the squad that we've picked, we've also got great winners in the team. Everyone's pretty much had successful seasons this year in terms of trophies in the squad, which I think is an important factor."
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Chasing the Ballon d'Or and individual glory
Kane's move to Bayern Munich has seen his stock rise even further, with the forward potentially becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001. After scoring over 60 goals across all competitions this term, he is firmly in the conversation alongside the likes of Haaland and Mbappe.
Reflecting on his career-best form, he stated: "So yeah, people might say they're going to rely on me, but I think that's a responsibility I've had throughout my whole career. We haven't won in an England shirt for 60 years and we've been extremely close. We've been knocking on that door as I kind of was in my career. Now, you know, it's time to step over that line for sure."
Physical peak and career opportunity
The 32-year-old feels he is reaching North America in peak physical condition, despite the concerns regarding burnout after a long domestic campaign. With the tournament likely being his final chance to lead the Three Lions at a World Cup, Kane is embracing the challenge with a renewed sense of confidence.
The striker was bullish about his current state of fitness, telling reporters: “This is the best opportunity I’ll get in my career to win a World Cup” while noting that he feels he is coming into the competition the fittest he has ever been.
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Ending the wait for major silverware
England’s history of near-misses under Gareth Southgate, as they now work with Thomas Tuchel, has left a hunger within the squad that Kane is desperate to satisfy. Having been part of the teams that fell just short in 2018, 2021, and 2024, the captain believes the collective experience of the group is now their greatest asset.
Kane is adamant that the pressure of the occasion should be used as fuel rather than a distraction. He believes that if he and his team-mates can express themselves freely, those decades of disappointment can finally be put to rest. For the 79-goal international, surpassing personal records like Gary Lineker’s World Cup tally is secondary to the ultimate goal of lifting the trophy on American soil.