England boss Gareth Southgate recalls first time seeing Phil Foden train as a 14-year-old with Man City star told he hasn't changed since then

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeEngland boss Gareth Southgate recalls first time seeing Phil Foden train as a 14-year-old with Man City star told he hasn't changed since thenPhil FodenManchester CityPremier LeagueGareth Southgate insisted that Phil Foden hasn't changed at all since he saw him train for the first time at just 14.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFoden bagged the FWA Footballer of the Year awardBeat Rodri & Declan Rice to the awardSouthgate hailed the Man City star for his commitmentArticle continues below