England Euro 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'What a sh*t team!' - England blasted by Dutch legend after 'really unbelievable' win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024

EnglandHarry KaneNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

England were blasted by Rafael van der Vaart after clinching a "really unbelievable" win over the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Three Lions awarded controversial penalty
  • Referee Felix Zwayer under scrutiny
  • Dutch legend Van der Vaart furious with result
Article continues below